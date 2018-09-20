Three arrested over drugs and money laundering

Three people were arrested in Newtownabbey and Londonderry on Thursday as part of a major investigation into drugs supply and money laundering. During a search of a house in Newtownabbey, police seized a loaded handgun, machete, knife, stab proof vest, quantity of cash and cash counting machine. A 34 year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property and converting criminal property which relates to the purchase of high end watches worth around £15,000. They were both taken to Antrim Police Station for questioning. A 48-year-old man was arrested in Derry on suspicion of supplying Class A and B drugs following the seizure of a substantial quantity of suspected cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of over £750,000 from a vehicle that was stopped by police in the same seizure in 2017. He was taken for questioning at Strand Road Police Station in the city. The arrests are linked to a vehicle that was stopped by police in Belfast in February 2017.

