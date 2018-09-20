Time running out for Kavanaugh accuser to talk, say Republicans

Republicans are warning that time is running out for US Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser to tell Congress about her claim he sexually assaulted her when both were teenagers.

With Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination dangling in the balance, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said his panel still planned a Monday morning hearing that Mr Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford were invited to attend.

Senator Chuck Grassley wrote to Ms Ford’s lawyers on Wednesday saying that the panel was giving the California psychology professor until 10am on Friday to submit a biography and prepared statement “if she intends to testify” on Monday.

It remained unclear, though, whether Ms Ford would attend or if the hearing would occur without her.

After initially saying through a lawyer on Monday that she was willing to appear, Ms Ford has since said she first wants a full FBI investigation of her accusation.

Donald Trump and Senate Republicans have been emphatic that an FBI renewal of its background checks on Mr Kavanaugh will not happen, saying an investigation by committee staff — which Democrats are boycotting — is sufficient.

Ms Ford’s demand has been fully backed by Democrats.