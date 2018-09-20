Ugandan pop star taken away by police after returning from US

A lawyer for Ugandan pop star and opposition activist Bobi Wine has said his client has been put into a police van and driven away after arriving home from the United States.

Medard Sseggona said he “expected” the actions by security forces, who warned they would enforce a ban on all rallies and gatherings.

Police said they would escort Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, to his home just outside the capital, Kampala, to prevent public disturbances.