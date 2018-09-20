UK fighter jets intercept Russian bombers

RAF Typhoon fighter aircraft were scrambled to monitor two Russian planes approaching UK airspace, the Ministry of Defence has said.

The Russian Blackjacks long-range bombers were not talking to air traffic control, making them a hazard to all other aviation, the department said.

RAF Lossiemouth-based fighter jets intercepted the bombers over the North Sea between 40 and 100 nautical miles from the coast, according to the RAF.