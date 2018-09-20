UK likely to fall short of UN target for reducing premature deaths from chronic disease

People in the UK have a higher risk of dying early from conditions such as cancer, heart disease and stroke than in Italy, France, South Korea and Australia, a major study has found.

The research revealed that a 30-year-old woman in the UK has a 9% chance of dying from four key non-communicable disease (NCDs) – cancer, cardiovascular disease (which includes heart disease and stroke), chronic respiratory disease and diabetes – before her 70th birthday, compared to a 7.6% chance for a woman living in Sweden and 6% for a woman in Japan.

Meanwhile a 30-year-old man living in the UK has a 13% chance of dying from an NCD before age 70, compared to 11% for a man living in Switzerland.

The study, led by Imperial College London, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and NCD Alliance, is described as the most detailed global analysis of carried out into deaths from NCDs.

It also found the majority of the world’s nations – including the UK, US and China – look likely to fall short of the UN target for reducing the number of premature deaths from such diseases.

Non-communicable diseases kill nearly 41 million people a year, making up seven out of 10 deaths globally, with 17 million of these deaths classed as premature (before the age of 70).