Ukip proposes NHS treatment cards to tackle ‘health tourism’

British citizens would get an “NHS health card” allowing them free medical treatment under a Ukip plan that would block foreign nationals from free care. Non-Britons would require private medical insurance unless a post-Brexit UK had done a reciprocal deal with their government, the right-wing party pledged in a new manifesto released ahead of its annual conference. Ukip leader Gerard Batten said he wanted to create a true populist alternative, on the eve of the party’s two-day conference in Birmingham that comes amid questions over its direction under its fifth leader in little more than two years.

Ukip’s fortunes have waned since the vote in favour of Brexit at the EU referendum in June 2016. At the general election a year later, the party secured 1.8% of the vote, down from 12.6% at the 2015 general election, and it failed to win a single seat at Westminster. In recent months Mr Batten has spoken out in support of Tommy Robinson, the former English Defence League (EDL) leader, a move that reportedly alarmed more moderate members of the party. Mr Batten, who was elected unopposed in April after acting as interim leader following the short tenure of Henry Bolton, said the “interim” manifesto built on existing Ukip policy and introduced new ones as well. He said: “These policies are aimed at helping the people who form the backbone of Britain: ordinary workers and taxpayers, the unemployed who would like to work, and small and medium-sized business owners. “Its purpose is to make Ukip a populist party in the real meaning of the word – one whose policies are popular with voters.” Health tourism has been a long-running focus of the right-wing party most closely associated with Nigel Farage. After he stepped down as leader after a second term in September 2016, following the EU referendum, Diane James, Paul Nuttall and Mr Bolton have all led the party for short periods before quitting for various reasons. Mr Batten will address the event at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre on Friday.

Nigel Farage is closely associated with Ukip Credit: Victoria Jones/PA