Vodafone shows how 5G could bring phones into the future with holographic calls

A young fan took a call with Manchester City and England Women’s football captain Steph Houghton at the event. Credit: PA

Vodafone has teased tech fans with a live demonstration of how 5G could be used to make holographic calls in the future. A young football fan got to virtually meet Manchester City and England Women’s football captain Steph Houghton in a live test using the technology. With the use of Microsoft’s HoloLens headset alongside 5G they were able to communicate despite being physically 190 miles apart.

Steph Houghton, takes part in the UK’s first 5G holographic call with young fan Iris, 11, from Surrey. Credit: PA

Iris, 11, from Surrey took part in the call in front of a live audience in Newbury with Steph Houghton. Vodafone claims this is a UK first and demonstrated how high volumes of data can be sent out with little delay compared to existing mobile network technologies. As well as improving connection speeds for smartphones, 5G is also being heralded as a potential way to carry out remote robotic surgery, and for 4K gaming on the move. Initial plans could see ambulance crews with the access to video conferencing and live streaming of patient data while en route. The British conglomerate has already confirmed that Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, London and Manchester will be used as the company’s testing ground for 5G next month, and will follow with Cornwall and the Lake District in 2019.

Anne Sheehan, right, Vodafone's UK enterprise director also took part in the trial. Credit: PA