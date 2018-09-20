Want to see what an ultrasound scan of a pregnant whale looks like?

Mauyak the beluga whale is pregnant. Credit: Shedd Aquarium

You’ve probably seen dozens of images from ultrasound scans from proud parents-to-be over the years - but have you ever seen one of a pregnant whale? Mauyak, a 37-year-old beluga whale at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, recently became pregnant, and staff have released a fascinating sonogram to go along with the news. In the clip, the head of the whale foetus is clearly visible, along with the pectoral flipper.

"Mauyak is progressing beautifully, and our suite of veterinarians and beluga care team are working in sync to regularly check her and the developing calf," said Steve Aibel, senior director of marine mammals at Shedd Aquarium. "The beluga whales at Shedd allow people to discover and make connections with an incredible species that lives thousands of miles away, and this pregnancy is no exception. "We are looking forward to bringing our guests with us every step of the way and sharing the wonder of beluga whale development."

Mauyak has already given birth to calves in the aquarium. Credit: Shedd Aquarium