Water companies warned by watchdog over customer complaints

Three water companies have been warned by a watchdog to improve their customer service as almost half of providers in England and Wales reported an increase in calls to resolve problems last year. The Consumer Council for Water (CCWater) has asked Bristol Water, Surrey-based SES Water and Southern Water to provide quarterly reports highlighting the action they are taking to reduce complaints following their “relatively poor” performance. CCWater’s annual report shows households made more than 2.1 million calls to resolve problems last year.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Southern Water has been asked to provide quarterly reports for a third successive year despite reducing written complaints by a fifth. Bristol Water reported a 37% increase in “unwanted contacts” from customers to resolve problems and a 52% increase in written complaints, while SES Water reported a 21% rise in unwanted contacts. Anglian Water is the industry’s best performer after receiving the smallest number of calls to resolve problems and achieving a 26% fall in written complaints. Bournemouth Water cut written complaints by 40%. Nine out of 21 water companies in England and Wales reported an increase in calls from customers to resolve problems, while four companies reported an increase in written complaints. Although the number of complaints to the industry as a whole fell by almost 17%, there was a 10% rise in the number relating to water supply as some companies struggled with the disruption caused by the sudden thaw following March’s Beast from the East.

Table