Westminster attacker became ‘Incredible Hulk’ over chicken dinner, inquest told

The mother of Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood said he was an angry person who once turned into the “Incredible Hulk” during a row over a chicken dinner. Masood, 52, was shot dead by police after stabbing Pc Palmer, 48, to death and ploughing into Kurt Cochran, 54, Leslie Rhodes, 75, Aysha Frade, 44, and Andreea Cristea, 31, on Westminster Bridge in a rented 4×4. His mother, Janet Ajao, gave evidence at the inquests into his victims’ deaths on Thursday from underneath the public gallery in the Old Bailey’s Court One, while the media could only listen to proceedings from another room.

Khalid Masood was shot dead by police after stabbing Pc Keith Palmer to death Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Her application for anonymity was refused by coroner Mark Lucraft QC, along with his wife, Rohey Hydara, before the start of the hearing. She said in a witness statement that Masood was an “angry person who would get a look in his eyes”. “I think he’s always been a fiery, angry personality,” she told the inquest. “He was never angry with me and the (only) time that he was, he was using my address, where I currently live, as a bail address, and he had gone down into town. “He was drinking and he came home merry.” Mrs Ajao said she was making dinner and asked her son how many pieces of chicken he was looking forward to. “But he was still merry and I asked a second time and tossed a chicken over the kitchen table and that’s when he went.” She said her husband, Philip, went over to him and said: “Adrian, Adrian.” “I think I referred to him as the Incredible Hulk because it was like he exploded,” Mrs Ajao continued. “My husband went, ‘it’s all right, it’s all right’, and I just grabbed hold of his arm because I didn’t want it to become a violent thing.”

Pc Keith Palmer was killed Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA