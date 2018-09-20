What the papers say – September 20

The ‘leaderless’ rail network and Brexit make headlines on Thursday. The Times, Daily Mail and The Guardian lead with a review of the timetable chaos that hit trains over the summer, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded by reduced or cancelled services.

An official report is expected to conclude there is no leadership in the rail industry and the fiasco could happen again.

Train operators Network Rail and the Department for Transport are expected to come under criticism over the collapse that saw passengers on Northern and Thameslink networks particularly badly hit.

The Daily Telegraph reports that an ally of Theresa May has now said her Chequers plan for Brexit is “dead as a dodo”.

The Prime Minister risks a run-in with Brexiteers if she backtracks on plans for Northern Ireland in order to break deadlock in negotiations, The Independent reports.

Meeting with EU leaders in Salzburg on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said there is only two months to reach a deal, the Daily Express says.

In other news, the Financial Times reports on the latest inflation figures.

The Sun carries an MP’s call for a boycott of Starbucks after the cafe giant reportedly paid only £4.5 million tax on £162 million profits.

The trial of William Billingham over the alleged murder of his daughter Mylee, eight, in on the Metro’s front page.

Genetic testing to be introduced by the NHS will help patients with personalised treatments, the i reports.

The Daily Mirror leads with an increase in cases of alleged poor maternity care being reviewed at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust, where more than 100 are now being probed.