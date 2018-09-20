Wolf Alice win 2018 Mercury Music Prize

Wolf Alice accept the 2018 Hyundai Mercury Music Prize Credit: PA

Wolf Alice have been named the winners of the Mercury Music Prize. The rock band received the coveted prize at a ceremony at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London, at an event hosted by Radio 1’s Annie Mac. The band looked stunned as they appeared on stage, with singer Ellie Rowsell saying: "Thank-you so much, this means so much to pick this up with my three best friends."

Theo Ellis added: "When we first started as a band, we walked into a meeting and a geezer said 'You don't look like a band at all'. "He also said he didn't want to work with women who wore make up. "I can't believe it, big up everyone who was nominated, this means the world, thank-you so much. "Has anyone got a Jagerbomb?"

Singer Lily Allen has been shortlisted for the first time for her album No Shame. Allen said being nominated was enough of an honour but that she would also love to win. Allen said: "Winning would feel like an amazing sense of validation and affirmation from peers that care about music." Allen was asked if she agreed with Sons Of Kemet that an artist which needs the exposure should win. She replied: "Maybe they've got a point. But I would still rather it was me!" The last female solo artist to win the award was PJ Harvey in 2011 with Let England Shake.

