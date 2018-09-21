70 firefighters tackle blaze at historic golf club

Around 70 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at one of the oldest golf clubs in the world.

Fire crews were called to the Glasgow Golf Club in Killermont Avenue, Bearsden at around 9.20pm on Thursday.

The club, said to be the ninth oldest in the world, is closed until further notice.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said crews had been able to salvage some of the interiors of the historic building.

At the height of the incident up to 70 firefighters and ten fire engines were at the scene with seven fire engines and two aerial appliances still there late on Friday morning.

There were no reports of any injuries.