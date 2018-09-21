All you need to know about Mercury Prize winners Wolf Alice

Alternative rock band Wolf Alice have won the 2018 Mercury Prize for their album Visions Of A Life.

The London four-piece consists of singer Ellie Roswell, bassist Theo Ellis, guitarist Joff Oddie and drummer Joel Amey.

Roswell and Oddie originally formed Wolf Alice as an acoustic duo and got their name from a short story by writer Angela Carter.

They decided to add electronic elements to their sound and recruited Rosewell’s childhood friend Sadie Cleary on bass and James DC on drums.

Amey later joined the group in 2012 after their original drummer broke his wrist.

Cleary left the same year to pursue her studies and was replaced by Ellis.

In 2013, they released their first physical single Fluffy – which was later followed up by their debut EP Blush.

They were signed to the Dirty Hit record label in 2014 and their debut album My Love Is Cool was released in June the following year.