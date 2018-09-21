Amazon looks to make Alexa more personal and conscientious

Amazon is making its virtual assistant Alexa more personal and conscientious in its bid to control the smart home market.

Speaking at the company’s event to unveil new smart home devices, senior vice president of devices and services Dave Limp outlined Amazon’s plan to make Alexa more interactive.

The company has spoken of its desire to dominate the smart home market, ahead of the likes of Google and Apple, which followed Amazon into the space after the first Echo smart speaker was revealed in the US in 2014.

Mr Limp said its Alexa assistant had learned “tens of thousands of things” in the last year, and also announced new features to make it more knowledgeable, opinionated, conversational and conscientious.