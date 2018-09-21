Barrier Reef tourists warned after two shark attacks in two days

Tourists have been warned to keep out of the water in the Whitsunday Islands on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef after two swimmers were critically hurt in shark attacks on consecutive days.

A 46-year-old woman was mauled on Wednesday and a 12-year-old girl was attacked on Thursday while swimming from yachts in Cid Harbour on Whitsunday Island, the largest in the group of islands.

The victims were in critical but stable condition with leg wounds in hospitals in Brisbane.

The girl is from Melbourne and had been on holiday with her father and sister. The woman is from Tasmania.