Belfast council commits £1.25m to boost city centre after Primark fire

Belfast city councillors have agreed to invest £1.25 million to help the city centre recover following a major fire. The blaze which gutted Primark’s historic Bank Buildings property last month has caused significant disruption in the city centre. A large cordon erected round the charred shell of the store is expected to remain in place for months amid uncertainty over whether it, or parts of it, can be saved. Several businesses within the safety zone have been forced to shut, while others have seen footfall badly affected by the cordon that blocks off several central thoroughfares.

A cordon around the historic five-storey Bank Buildings Credit: PA

Further damage was caused by Storm Ali earlier this week. With fears the cordon could still be in place during the pre-Christmas shopping period, many traders are facing a bleak short-term future. Some businesses have called for the building to be pulled down immediately to mitigate the economic impact. However, it is understood any demolition project would be significantly complicated by safety concerns around the huge structure. As the Bank Buildings is a listed site, pulling it down would also be unlawful without definitive evidence it cannot be saved. Architectural campaigners could potentially challenge any move to demolish it in the courts.

The money announced by the council is in addition to £500,000 donated by Primark to support Belfast traders. On Friday, members of the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee agreed a £1.25 million support package for the recovery of the city centre. Committee chairman Jim Rodgers said the council wants to help traders get back to business as usual.

