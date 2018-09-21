Blindness-causing eye infection sparks contact lens warning

Contact lens wearers have been urged to look after their eyes following an outbreak of a rare infection which can cause blindness. Moorfields Eye Hospital in London has seen a rise in the number of cases of Acanthamoeba keratitis since 2011. The preventable infection causes the front surface of the eye, the cornea, to become painful and inflamed and contact lens wearers are most at risk.

A severe case of the eye infection Credit: Professor John Dart/PA

Between 2000 and 2003, eight to 10 cases per year were recorded at the hospital, according to a study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. This rose to between 35 to 65 cases annually from 2011 to 2016. A study in 2002 estimated the prevalence of Acanthamoeba keratitis in south east England to be 2.5 cases per 100,000 contact lens wearers, but it is currently two to three times higher, researchers from University College London (UCL) and Moorfields Eye Hospital said. The most severely affected patients are left with less than 25% of their vision or become blind after having the disease.

The early signs of infection in a patient Credit: Professor John Dart/PA