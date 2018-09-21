Boy killed in road crash remembered as ‘lively, full of fun and popular’

Tributes have been paid to an eight-year-old boy who died in Co Londonderry following a road crash.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the incident took place close to the entrance to a service station on Glenshane Road in Maghera.

It happened at around 8pm on Thursday.

The boy has been named locally as Daniel Bradley.

Kilronan School in Magherafelt, which Daniel attended, described him as “lively, full of fun and popular”.

In a statement posted on its website, the school said: “It was with great shock and sadness that we learned last night of the death of one of our pupils, Daniel Bradley, as a result of a road traffic accident.

“Daniel was a much-loved member of our school community.