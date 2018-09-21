Boy killed in road crash will remain forever in our hearts, say parents

The family of an eight-year-old boy who died following a road crash in Co Londonderry say he will remain forever in their hearts. Daniel Bradley died after the incident which took place close to the entrance to a service station on Glenshane Road in Maghera on Thursday night. His parents James and Janice said their son, who had autism, changed their perspective. “Daniel taught us to step into his world,” they said in a statement. “A world filled with challenges and differing perspectives.

Daniel Bradley died following the crash on Thursday night Credit: Kilronan School/PA

“He taught us to embrace autism and we quickly learned from him that different is not less. “We love you. Dan the Man – Forever in our hearts.” Daniel’s school and local Gaelic Athletic Club also paid tribute. Kilronan School in Magherafelt described him as “lively, full of fun and popular”. In a statement posted on its website, the school said: “It was with great shock and sadness that we learned last night of the death of one of our pupils, Daniel Bradley, as a result of a road traffic accident. “Daniel was a much-loved member of our school community. “He was lively, full of fun and popular with all who knew him. “We extend our deepest sympathy to his parents, sisters, grandparents and wider family circle at this very sad time and we ask that you would keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.