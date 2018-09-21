Breast milk helps premature babies’ brain development, study suggests

Premature babies show better brain development when fed breast milk rather than formula, new research has found.

Experts studied babies born seven weeks early or more and found those who exclusively received breast milk for at least three-quarters of the days they spent in hospital showed improved brain connectivity compared with others.

Researchers say helping mothers to provide breast milk in the weeks after giving birth could improve long-term outcomes for children born pre-term.

Premature birth has been linked to an increase in the possibility of problems with learning and thinking skills in later life, which are thought to be linked to alterations in brain development.

Previous studies have shown pre-term birth is associated with changes in the part of the brain’s structure that helps brain cells to communicate with one another, known as white matter.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh studied MRI brain scans from 47 babies from a study group known as the Theirworld Edinburgh Birth Cohort.

The babies had been born before 33 weeks gestation and scans took place when they reached term-equivalent age, an average of 40 weeks from conception.

The team also collected information about how the infants had been fed while in intensive care – either formula milk or breast milk from either the mother or a donor.

