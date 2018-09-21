Brexit should not overshadow NHS crisis, leading doctor says

The country cannot allow Brexit to overshadow concerns being raised by senior medics about the ability of the NHS to cope this winter, a leading doctor has warned.

Dr Nick Scriven, president of the Society for Acute Medicine (SAM), said it has conducted an audit which found more than two-thirds of hospitals (69%) had a bed occupancy of more than 90% – well above the recommended safe level of 85%.

Speaking at SAM’s annual conference in Bournemouth, Dr Scriven said issues around social care, funding, staffing, and pay and morale “need to be addressed urgently” but are being “lost in the mire” due to so much focus on Brexit.

He also urged Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock to work with specialists in acute medicine to help overhaul urgent care by “taking more interest in what is working on the ground right now”.

He told the conference: “This week has seen Brexit return to take over and my concern is that the Government does not take leave of its responsibility to prepare the NHS adequately for the tough months ahead and listen to the frontline.

“When asked recently what the Department for Health and Social Care should be focusing on, 1% of clinicians in acute medicine said Brexit, while 40% said social care provision, 26% funding, 16% staffing and 13% morale linked to nurses’ pay – this tells us a story.”

The Society for Acute Medicine Benchmarking Audit (SAMBA) 2018 analysed the performance of 127 acute medical units and 6,114 patients over a 24-hour period in June.