Carjackers who doused former boxer Michael Watson with ammonia jailed

Three carjackers who carried out a spate of violent attacks, including dousing the "sporting legend" Michael Watson with ammonia, have been jailed.

The 53-year-old, who was partially disabled after suffering a near-fatal brain injury during a fight with Chris Eubank in 1991, was dragged at least 150 metres along the road as the gang of robbers tried to steal the car he was travelling in with his carer last year.

Simon Luck, 29 and Paul Samuels, 31, of Bluebell Avenue, Manor Park and Anselm Legemah, 23, of Elkington Road, Plaistow, were found guilty of conspiracy to rob and spraying the corrosive fluid ammonia last week following a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Today Luck and Samuels were each sentenced to 16 years in prison in relation to the carjackings and Legemah, was jailed for a total of 16 years.

Luck was further sentenced to four years after being found guilty of two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, namely heroin and crack cocaine.

On hearing his attackers' sentence the former middleweight champion told ITV News he’s "very pleased justice has been served".