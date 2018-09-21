China ‘strongly outraged’ by US sanctions over Russian fighter jets deal

China has said it is “outraged” over US economic sanctions against a Chinese military agency and its director over the purchase of Russian fighter jets and surface-to-air missile equipment, and demanded the US cancel the measure.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Beijing has lodged stern complaints with Washington over the action, which triggers a ban on entering the US, forbids conducting transactions with the US financial system and forces the blocking of all property and interests in property within US jurisdiction.

“China is strongly outraged by this unreasonable action by the US,” Mr Geng told reporters on Friday at a daily news briefing.