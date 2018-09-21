Cinders the pony who was subjected to horrific acid attack gets a happy ending

After being attacked with acid and dumped in a field in Derbyshire , it was feared Cinders the horse would never recover.

Not every story has a fairy tale ending, but with a name like Cinders one should probably be expected.

But thanks to pioneering surgery, she's now heading for a new home in the country.

Earlier this year, the eight-month-old was found dumped in a private yard in Chesterfield, suffering from chemical burns all over her face.

In a world-first, vets sewed fish skin on to Cinders' face with the collagen in it allowing her own skin to regenerate.

Lead vet David Rendle said he was happy with the results: "We didn't honestly know whether we were doing the right thing by her in treating her as she was in a bit of a mess when she came in.

"But to see her now living a normal life pain free, albeit she's not going to win a beauty contest, is fantastic."

It was thanks to donations from people horrified by the attack that the surgery was financially possible.

And like all good stories, Cinders' has a happy ending, and soon she'll be heading off to her new home in the countryside.