Concerns about impact of austerity on health should be ‘taken seriously’

Concerns that austerity and welfare reform could pose a risk to health should be taken seriously, a new report from NHS Health Scotland has concluded. It looked at developments in income, employment and the social security system alongside trends in health trends. Since 2016 the organisation – which works to tackle health inequalities and improve health – said there had been some positive changes, with fewer children and adults living in homes where no-one works, and falling levels of part-time and temporary employment. But it also highlighted a lack of progress in tackling poverty amonngst those of working age, saying rising levels of child poverty were in part due to “persistent in work poverty”.

The report said there had been a “stagnation” in previous reductions in mortality from heart disease, alcohol, road traffic accidents and assaults. It went to note a “lack of improvement in mental health problems” and the “continued rise in drug related deaths” in Scotland, as well as a “lack of progress” in reducing new HIV infections. “Although employment rates have risen among groups targeted by welfare reform, this has not yet translated into reduced poverty, a reduction in mental health problems or improved positive wellbeing,” the report stated. “Furthermore, the number and proportion of working-age adults claiming health-related benefits is higher than anticipated based on historic trends. “Together with rises in health inequalities since 2013, this suggests that concerns that austerity and welfare reform pose a risk to health should be taken seriously. “Austerity and welfare reform in Scotland, especially in the period 2010–2015, coincided with increased economic and health inequalities, a faltering or halt to some aspects of health which were previously improving, and some worsening trends. “People at every stage of life (childhood, early adulthood, older adulthood) were hurt, with those with fewest resources to fall back on affected the most. “This suggests the warnings of the public health community that welfare reform and austerity might pose a risk to health expressed over this period cannot be dismissed lightly.”

