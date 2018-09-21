‘County lines’ drug threat the focus of new co-ordination centre

An expert team has been established to spearhead efforts to tackle gangs that use children as mules in lucrative drug smuggling operations.

Personnel drawn from law enforcement agencies will lead the UK’s response to the sprawling narcotics distribution model known as “county lines”.

This typically involves city gangs branching out into county or coastal towns to sell heroin and crack cocaine.

They deploy children and vulnerable people as couriers to move drugs and cash between the new market and their urban hub.

The name given to the scheme stems from the phone lines used by dealers to facilitate the supply of class A substances.

A recent assessment suggests there are more than 1,000 lines in operation nationally.

Investigators say a typical line will generate in the region of £2,000 to £3,000 per day.