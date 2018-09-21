Daughter dies five days after mother, 95, killed in crash

A woman has died five days after a crash which killed her mother.

Maureen McCready, 68, was driving north on the M73 northbound off-slip road to the M8 (J8) when it appears her silver Ford Fiesta lost control, left the carriageway and crashed into a ditch on the grass verge.

Her 95-year-old mother Agnes Brannigan, known as Nancy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 68-year-old, from Blantyre, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she died on Thursday.