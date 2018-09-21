Death toll rising after ferry capsizes on Lake Victoria

The death toll has risen above 100 after a ferry capsized and sank on Lake Victoria, Tanzania state radio reported.

The toll is likely to rise further as search and rescue operations continue after Thursday afternoon’s disaster, John Mongella, commissioner for the Mwanza region, said on Friday.

President John Magufuli urged the country to remain calm.

At least 37 people were rescued from the sunken ferry as of Thursday evening, when rescue teams called off their mission overnight.

It is not clear how many people were on board.

Such ferries often carry hundreds of people and are overcrowded.