Defence Secretary commits extra British troops to Ukraine

Britain will commit further Royal Marine commandos and a naval attache to Ukraine in a bid to bolster defences against Russia, the Defence Secretary has announced.

The extra troops will provide combat training to the Ukrainian military and help build the country’s naval capabilities.

Ukraine has been embroiled in conflict since the Maidan Revolution in 2014 which led to separatists, backed by regular Russian military units, seizing Crimea and a large swathe of Ukrainian territory along the border.

Gavin Williamson announced the extra support while visiting the front line, where he told his Ukrainian counterparts the UK “supported the people of Ukraine and is firmly committed to its sovereignty”.