Donald Trump backs Supreme Court nominee and criticises accuser

President Donald Trump has challenged the woman accusing his Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault by name, saying that if the alleged attack was that “bad” then she would have filed charges. Abandoning his previous restraint, Mr Trump tweeted: “I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!” The president previously had avoided naming Christine Blasey Ford or casting doubt on her account. Dr Ford alleges Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her more than 30 years ago when they were teenagers.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Kavanaugh has denied the allegations. Mr Trump’s apparent shift in strategy comes as Dr Ford’s lawyers are negotiating with the Senate Judiciary Committee on the terms of her possible testimony next week, raising the prospect of a dramatic Senate showdown over Dr Ford’s accusation. In another tweet, Mr Trump, who was in Las Vegas for various events, wrote: “Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. “Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C.” On Thursday, Dr Ford’s lawyers told the Judiciary Committee that her preference is to give evidence next Thursday.

President Donald Trump speaking during a campaign rally in Las Vegas Credit: John Locher/AP

She does not want Mr Kavanaugh in the same room, her lawyer told the panel’s staff in a 30-minute call that also touched on security concerns and others issues, according to a Senate aide. Dr Ford is willing to tell her story, but only if agreement can be reached on “terms that are fair and which ensure her safety”, the lawyer said. She said Dr Ford needs time to make sure her family is secure, prepare her testimony and travel to Washington. No decisions were reached, the aide said.

Brett Kavanaugh has been nominated for the Supreme Court vacancy Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP