Embattled TSB hires top City headhunter in search for new chief executive

TSB has hired a top City headhunter as it ramps up the search for a successor to Paul Pester, who resigned in the wake of the embattled lender’s IT meltdown.

The Press Association can reveal that Odgers Berndtson has been drafted in to find a new chief executive who would relieve chairman Richard Meddings of additional executive duties assumed following Mr Pester’s departure.

It is understood that Odgers Berndtson won out among at least two other headhunting firms for the contract.

The executive search firm has been previously hired by the likes of the Bank of England to fill roles including its chief operating officer and deputy governors.

Rumoured candidates for the TSB job have included Tesco Bank chief executive and former Ulster Bank boss Gerry Mallon, and outgoing Virgin Money chief Jayne-Anne Gadhia.

Odgers Berndtson declined to comment.

TSB said in a statement: “As we’ve said previously, our focus is on three things: mainly, completing the work of putting things right for customers; secondly, enabling the bank to achieve full functionality for our customers, including availability of all product services and the launch of a leading business banking offer; and thirdly, appointing a chief executive for the next chapter of TSB.

“TSB has appointed Odgers Berndtson for the chief executive search and the process is underway.”