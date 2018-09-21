Ferry captain arrested as 130 people confirmed dead in Lake Victoria disaster

The captain of a ferry which sank on Lake Victoria has been arrested as the death toll from the disaster climbed above 130.

Tanzania’s president John Magufuli announced four days of national mourning and ordered the arrests of all those responsible as a criminal investigation began.

Authorities said the ferry was badly overcrowded and capsized shortly before reaching shore.

At least 40 people were rescued but scores of bodies have been recovered.

In a televised address, the president said the ferry captain had been detained after leaving the steering to someone who was not properly trained.

The MV Nyerere’s capacity was 101 people but the ferry had been overloaded when it capsized on Thursday afternoon, the government’s Chief Secretary John Kijazi said.

More than 200 people are feared dead based on accounts from fishermen and other witnesses because passengers had been returning from a busy market day, Tanzania Red Cross spokeswoman Godfrida Jola said.