Former Trump lawyer Cohen providing ‘critical information’ in Russia probe

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer says he is providing “critical information” in Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 US election and possible co-ordination between Moscow and the Trump campaign. Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance and other charges last month, said he is providing the information to prosecutors without a co-operation agreement. The president’s longtime fixer-turned-foe could be a vital witness for prosecutors as they investigate whether the Trump campaign co-ordinated with Russians. For more than a decade, Cohen was Mr Trump’s personal lawyer, a key player in the Trump Organisation and a fixture in the president’s political life.

Donald Trump has said he will declassify secret documents in the Russia investigation Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

Cohen pleaded guilty in August to eight federal charges and said Mr Trump directed him to arrange payments before the 2016 election to buy the silence of porn actress Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model who both alleged they had affairs with Mr Trump. It was the first time any Trump associate implicated the president himself in a crime, though whether a president can be prosecuted remains a matter of legal dispute. On Thursday night, Cohen tweeted: “Good for @MichaelCohen212 for providing critical information to the #MuellerInvestigation without a cooperation agreement. No one should question his integrity, veracity or loyalty to his family and country over @POTUS @realDonaldTrump.” The tweet was deleted almost immediately, and later reposted by his lawyer, Lanny Davis, who said he wrote the tweet for Cohen and asked him to tweet it because he has a “much larger following”. Mr Davis said he was delayed posting the tweet on his own account, so Cohen tweeted it first.

