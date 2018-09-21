Fuel price war looms as wholesale costs slump

Fuel retailers may be set to engage in a price war, the AA has said.

A 3p per litre slump in wholesale costs this month suggests pump prices could be about to drop, according to the AA.

This would be welcome relief for motorists who are being hit by prices at a four-year high after 11 consecutive weekly increases.

The average cost of a litre of petrol stands at £1.31 at UK forecourts, with diesel costing £1.35, Government figures show.

But a recent strengthening of the pound and a drop in oil refining margins “should force a correction in pump prices”, the AA said.