Geneticist who died after cycle crash was ‘true leader in her field’

A geneticist at a leading children’s hospital who died following a cycle crash has been remembered as “a true leader in her field and a very valued colleague”.

Professor Maria Bitner-Glindzicz focused on children and adults with sight and hearing loss and was a “genuine advocate for her patients”, Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) said.

The 55-year-old molecular geneticist led pioneering research into the causes of deafness in children and worked on therapies she hoped would one day restore vision, the hospital added.

She died on Thursday following a collision when riding her bicycle the day before.

In a statement, GOSH said: “Maria was a true leader in her field, a very valued colleague, and internationally recognised for her contributions to genetics.

“She was a genuine advocate for her patients and an articulate voice who tirelessly pushed for greater support for children affected by sight and hearing impairments.