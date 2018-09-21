Grenfell coroner calls for long-term health screening for survivors

The coroner leading the Grenfell Tower inquest has called on the NHS to set up a screening programme for those who were exposed to smoke and dust in the fire. Dr Fiona Wilcox said evidence suggests that many of those who escaped the devastating blaze were “exposed to significant smoke inhalation”, as were emergency workers and others involved in clearing up in the aftermath. In a letter to NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens, Dr Wilcox said the smoke will have contained “multiple toxic substances” and the building was also known to contain asbestos.

She said it was of “real concern” that no physical screening programme has been put in place to monitor the health of survivors on an on-going basis, particularly children. She said those subject to smoke and dust inhalation were at risk of developing health conditions – in particular respiratory illness. Many people have also suffered emotional trauma and harm to their mental health as a result of the disaster, she added. “In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you [and/or your organisation] have the power to take such action. It is for each addressee to respond to matters relevant to them,” her letter said.

