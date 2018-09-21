Jeremy Corbyn condemns water company payouts to tax havens

Jeremy Corbyn has launched a new attack on the water companies, accusing them of paying millions of pounds in dividends to shareholders based in offshore tax havens.

On the eve of the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, the party released figures which it said show offshore businesses earned £246 million in dividends from the water industry in 2017.

It said shares in six companies – Anglian, Northumbrian, South West, Southern, Thames and Yorkshire – worth a total of £14.5 billion were held by businesses based in tax havens.

They included companies based in Luxembourg, Bermuda, Hong Kong, Jersey and Delaware.