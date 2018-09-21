Judge throws out BHS pensions appeal by ‘evasive and unbelievable’ Chappell

A judge has said former BHS owner Dominic Chappell gave “entirely unbelievable” evidence as she dismissed his appeal against conviction for failing to provide information to the Pensions Regulator (TPR). The 51-year-old ex-racing driver was ordered to pay more than £87,000, including a £50,000 fine, after being found guilty in January of failing to provide information to TPR about the firm’s pension

schemes when it collapsed with the loss of thousands of jobs. Chappell was issued with two notices, known as section 72s under the Pensions Act 2004, in March and April 2016 before being handed a warning notice in November that year.

Alex Stein, prosecuting, told the appeal hearing at Hove Crown Court that the “crux” of the case was that Chappell “failed to respond” to the three statutory notices. Chappell claimed he “did everything in his power” to help TPR but had been “drowning in paperwork” as he was investigated by five Government departments. Judge Christine Henson QC, overseeing the appeal with two magistrates, criticised Chappell for his “evasive and unbelievable” evidence to the court.

Dominic Chappell arrives at Hove Crown Court Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA