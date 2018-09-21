Labour pledges to put equality ‘centre stage’ as annual conference kicks off

Labour is promising to “put equality centre stage” as it kicks off its annual conference where squabbles over Brexit and the future of the party are expected to dominate.

Among plans to stop millions of people being “held back” by “stubborn inequalities”, shadow women and equalities secretary Dawn Butler is set to tell delegates the party will establish a standalone department for Women and Equalities with a minister at the Cabinet table.

But as Labour MPs and supporters descend on Liverpool for the annual gathering, which is expected to feature high profile policy announcements on housing and business, Brexit and party infighting are likely to make the headlines.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will come under massive pressure to back the People’s Vote campaign for a fresh Brexit referendum, as party members, campaigners and activists are joined by MP David Lammy and GMB union general secretary Tim Roache for a march and rally in the city on Sunday demonstrating support for vote on the final deal.

And the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) will meet on Saturday, the day before the main conference begins, to discuss changes to leadership election rules, which left-wing activists claim could keep supporters of Mr Corbyn off the ballot.