Labour puts equality ‘centre stage’ amid calls for change on Brexit

Labour is promising to put equality “centre stage” as it kicks off an annual conference expected to be dominated by squabbles over Brexit and the future of the party. As activists gather in Liverpool, shadow women and equalities secretary Dawn Butler will unveil plans for a Labour government to establish a standalone department for women and equalities with a minister at the Cabinet table. The move comes as Jeremy Corbyn seeks to put behind him a difficult summer dominated by a bitter row over anti-Semitism within the party ranks, with accusations that he has been too slow to deal with the issue. But while the leadership is hoping it can shift the focus on to expected high-profile policy announcements on housing and business, Brexit and party infighting are likely to make the headlines.

Jeremy Corbyn faces pressure to back the People’s Vote campaign Credit: John Stillwell/PA

Mr Corbyn will come under intense pressure to back the People’s Vote campaign for a fresh Brexit referendum, as party members, campaigners and activists are joined by MP David Lammy and GMB union general-secretary Tim Roache for a march in the city on Sunday demonstrating support for a vote on the final deal. So far the Labour leader has resisted such calls, preferring to press for a general election if – as many MPs expect – Theresa May is unable to get a Brexit deal through Parliament. Meanwhile, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) will meet on Saturday, the day before the main conference begins, to discuss changes to leadership election rules, which left-wing activists claim could keep supporters of Mr Corbyn off the ballot. At the same time, the grassroots activists group which helped propel Mr Corbyn to the leadership is pushing for another rule change which could make it easier to de-select sitting MPs. It is likely to revive fears among critics of Mr Corbyn of a left-wing purge of the moderates – including some of his fiercest critics in the row over anti-Semitism.

