Liverpool plans demolition of fire-ravaged car park

A city centre car park which was devastated in a fire could be demolished next month – more than nine months after the blaze. The multi-storey car park next to Liverpool’s Echo Arena still has 1,191 vehicles inside after the fire on New Year’s Eve, and 1,033 are completely burnt out. A spokesman for Liverpool City Council said logistical plans to take down the structure had been drawn up, but an agreement needed to be reached with the Association of British Insurers (ABI) about the process of removing personal items from the cars which were not destroyed.

The vehicles cannot be removed before the demolition because of concerns about the strength of the building. The 1,000C fire was caused after a Land Rover burst into flames. Motorists abandoned their cars and fled along with 4,000 people who were evacuated as the final event of the Liverpool International Horse Show was called off at the Echo Arena.

The scene inside the car park Credit: Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service/PA