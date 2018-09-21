Man escapes injury after being shot at while walking dog

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot at while walking his dog in Co Cork.

The incident in Chapelgate, Glenheights Road, Ballyvolane, occurred at around 10.30pm on Thursday.

Gardai were called after a number of shots were discharged at the man, who is aged in his 40s.

The man was not hurt and fled to a nearby house for safety.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who was in the Chapelgate or Leeds Lane area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Thursday to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.