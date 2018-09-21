Man in hospital after possible acid attack while he was sleeping

Police are investigating whether acid was used in an attack on a sleeping man who was left with facial injuries.

The incident happened in his home on Hunter Drive, Irvine at around 11.50pm on Thursday.

Two masked men entered the house and sprayed an unknown substance on the 40-year-old while he slept.

The suspects made off from the scene and emergency services were called.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital for treatment to facial injuries, with staff describing his condition as stable.

Detective Sergeant Martin Prendergast said: “Enquiries are at a very early stage to establish exactly what has happened here and why, however at this time we believe that the victim was sprayed with some sort of substance, causing him injuries.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Hunter Drive just before midnight and may have seen two men wearing balaclavas, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.”