Muslim sex gangs responsible for ‘holocaust of our children’, claims Ukip

Muslim sex gangs are responsible for a “holocaust of our children” that authorities have refused to tackle, Ukip’s children’s spokesman has claimed. Alan Craig said the practice of preying on mainly “white English girls” could be traced right back “to Mohammed himself”, in a speech at the party’s annual conference in Birmingham. He described the issue as “the biggest social crime and scandal in our country for 200 years”, and claimed children were at risk because they were not being told the truth. In a speech greeted by a standing ovation from delegates, Mr Craig said the problem was “an issue literally made in hell”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He said: “I’m talking about the decades of abuse, grooming, assaulting, raping, drugging of underage girls up and down the country. “I’m talking about something that has happened outside schools, outside children’s homes, in shopping malls, quite openly in public up and down the country in towns and cities. “What has happened over the last decade is nothing less – and I use this word advisedly – a holocaust. “It has been a holocaust of our children, of our daughters.”

Party members listen to speeches at the Ukip conference in Birmingham Credit: Aaron Chown/PA