NHS pays out £35m due to unsafe hospitals

The NHS paid out £35 million in compensation last year due to hospitals being unsafe for staff to work in and dangerous for members of the public to visit. Research by law firm Nockolds Solicitors found the average payout over the 2017/18 financial year was £158,219 but some trusts paid out more than £1 million each. It said routine breaches of the duty of care the NHS owes to its staff and hospital visitors often get overlooked because of the focus on compensation for medical negligence. NHS trusts paying more than £1 million included North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust (£1,076,909) and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust (£1,009,306).

The trust responsible for Guy’s Hospital paid out more than £1m Credit: Clive Gee/PA

Last year 232 trusts paid out a total of £34,966,393 to settle employers’ liability, public liability, property damage and theft claims. The firm said this amount does not include claimant or defence legal costs and is simply the aggregate sum paid to claimants as a result of hospitals failing to provide adequate safeguards for staff and members of the public. Trusts paying out more than £600,000 included The Christie NHS Foundation Trust (£771,925), Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust (£672,579), Barts Health NHS Trust (£632,306) and University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (£627,419).

Examples of employers’ liability claims include slips, trips and falls, accidents caused by defective equipment and as a result of insufficient training or supervision. Public liability claims include hospital visitors slipping, tripping or falling within hospital grounds or public areas. The details come from freedom of information requests to all 232 trusts in England. Seven trusts had no payouts last year, including Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust, Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. Rachel Davis, personal injury specialist at Nockolds Solicitors, said: “Accidents happen but they should not be happening on this scale.

