Nicola Sturgeon reveals her favourite novel

Nicola Sturgeon named Sunset Song by Lewis Grassic Gibbon as her favourite novel during an appearance at the 20th Wigtown Book Festival. The First Minister told an audience about the books that have shaped her life in a discussion hosted by writer Damien Barr on Friday. The self-confessed book lover said if she had to choose a favourite it would be Sunset Song, which is set in north-east Scotland at the start of the 20th century, with its strong central female character and depiction of rural life.

But it was children’s author Enid Blyton who first showed her what it is like to get lost in stories. She said her earliest memory of books involved her hiding under the table and reading at her own fifth birthday party.

The First Minister has spoken previously of her love of reading Credit: Colin Hattersley/PA

Following the event, Ms Sturgeon said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed having the opportunity to spend time discussing the books I’ve had the benefit of reading over the years and that have helped shape my life, and the importance I place, both from a personal and professional perspective, on making time to lose myself in a book. “The Wigtown Book Festival is a fantastic event on the literary calendar, and to have reached their 20th anniversary is a great achievement. I wish them all the best for a successful festival this year, and for many more to come.” This year’s festival runs from September 21 to 30, with a line-up including novelist Louis de Bernieres, historian Tom Devine and crime writer Ann Cleeves.

