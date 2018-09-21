Offshore workers to be balloted on industrial action

Offshore workers are to be balloted on industrial action in a dispute over pay.

Unite members covered by the Offshore Contractors Association (OCA) agreement are seeking a 4% basic pay and allowances increase inclusive of sickness benefit, nightshifts, and evening meals.

The industrial action ballots come after Unite members rejected a revised OCA pay offer covering overall pay, terms and conditions following a consultative ballot in July.

The ballot will begin on September 28 and conclude on November 2.

Unite members will be asked whether they wish to support industrial action and action short of strike action such as an overtime ban, with prospective industrial action starting in November if there is support for either option.