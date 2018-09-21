People smugglers jailed for plot to bring migrants across Channel on jet skis

A gang of people smugglers who hatched an “alarmingly amateur” plot to bring migrants across the English Channel on jet skis have been jailed. Seven men, including Kent-based trafficking criminals and their Albanian “travel agents”, were said to have “scant regard” for safety during a string of bungled operations. At least 18 Albanian migrants were transported from near Calais to Dymchurch in Kent in 2016, using dangerously overcrowded inflatable boats designed for six. When the rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIBs) got into trouble, ran out of fuel and had to be rescued, the plotters bought a three-person jet ski for their next mission. A National Crime Agency-led surveillance operation put a stop to the unlikely plan, which would have taken migrants across the world’s busiest shipping route. The men were arrested and convicted of conspiracy to breach immigration law. On Friday, Judge Mark Dennis QC sentenced father and son Leonard Powell and George Powell as the “organisers and controlling figures” of the conspiracy. Leonard Powell, 66, from Dartford, was found guilty after trial in August, while son George Powell, 42, from Farningham in Kent, pleaded guilty to the same offence in May.

Leonard Powell was jailed for his role in the plot Credit: National Crime Agency/PA

They were sentenced to nine years imprisonment and six years and nine months imprisonment respectively during a hearing at the Old Bailey. Mr Powell’s other son Alfie, 39, of no fixed address, was said to have held a non-organisational role and received a six-year jail sentence. They were joined in the dock by Sabah Dulaj, 24, of south-east London and Artur Nutaj, 39 – said to be “leading figures” in the plot, who provided the link between the smugglers and migrants in Europe. Mr Dulaj, who was of previous good character, received seven years in prison while Mr Nutaj received a sentence of seven-and-a-half years. Co-conspirators Wayne Bath, 39, of Sheerness, Kent, and Albert Letchford, 42, of Dartford, received six years for their roles in the plot.

Leonard Powell (right) met Albanian gang members Sabah Dulaj and Artur Nutaj in a pub car park Credit: National Crime Agency/PA

The judge said: “The execution of the smuggling operation at times proved to be alarmingly amateur and could have resulted in tragic consequences at sea.” The seven defendants were sentenced in front of a packed public gallery of family and friends, who waved goodbye and yelled “love you” as the men were led from the dock. The court heard that migrants, including men, women and children, were charged up to £5,500 each to journey across the English Channel. This would have amounted to £99,000 for the trip with 18 passengers. “Clearly, a very lucrative trade,” prosecutor Timothy Probert-Wood QC said on Friday. All defendants except Dulag had previous convictions, the court was told. The criminals had little boating experience or knowledge of the danger to which they were exposing passengers. They are believed to have carried out one successful trip in an RHIB called Rebel, which was found abandoned by border officials in Kent. On May 26 2016, French police spotted a group of people signalling a boat in the water off Cran d’Escalles beach near Calais. Gathered migrants began to wade out to meet it but the Antares RHIB left after a parked car signalled using its headlights.

A jet ski was purchased by the gang of bungling people-smugglers Credit: National Crime Agency/PA