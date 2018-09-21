RBS, NatWest and Ulster Bank customers locked out of online accounts

Royal Bank of Scotland has apologised after NatWest, Ulster Bank and RBS customers were locked out of online and mobile accounts. Users on Twitter began reporting issues in the early hours of Friday, saying they were unable to access the app or online banking services. RBS confirmed that customers across its three consumer brands were affected by the outage, which started at around 5am.

The banking group has nearly eight million customers who use mobile and online banking. It assured that users were still able to use its telephone banking service, branches and ATMs. In a statement, RBS said: “We are aware that customers are currently experiencing issues logging into their online and mobile banking accounts. “We would like to apologise for the inconvenience. “We are aware of the problem and are working to fix the issue. Customers can still use ATMs and telephone banking.”

The screen that greeted NatWest customers Credit: PA